Psychedelic Surgeon: Trump's Controversial Pick and Her Unconventional Approach

Dr. Casey Means, Trump's nominee for surgeon general, advocates using psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and MDMA for therapy, despite federal prohibitions. With a medical background and family ties in psychedelics, her controversial stance emphasizes 'plant medicine' for mental health, challenging conventional health policies. Confirmation hearings are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Providence | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:15 IST
President Donald Trump's latest nomination for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, has stirred debate with her controversial endorsement of psychedelic drugs as therapeutic tools.

Means, who holds an inactive medical license, advocates for guided psilocybin-assisted therapy, despite its classification as an illegal Schedule 1 drug under federal law, though some states have legalized its therapeutic use. Her position is recorded in her 2024 book, "Good Energy," co-authored with her brother Calley Means, a current health adviser in the Trump administration and a psychedelic industry investor.

The advocacy for psychedelics, labelled as "plant medicine" by Means, has sparked controversy among medical professionals due to the drugs' potential risks and lack of substantial scientific backing. With Means' nomination pending confirmation, the discussion intensifies over whether her unconventional approach aligns with the surgeon general's responsibility to offer scientifically supported health guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

