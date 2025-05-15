Psychedelic Surgeon: Trump's Controversial Pick and Her Unconventional Approach

President Donald Trump's latest nomination for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, has stirred debate with her controversial endorsement of psychedelic drugs as therapeutic tools.

Means, who holds an inactive medical license, advocates for guided psilocybin-assisted therapy, despite its classification as an illegal Schedule 1 drug under federal law, though some states have legalized its therapeutic use. Her position is recorded in her 2024 book, "Good Energy," co-authored with her brother Calley Means, a current health adviser in the Trump administration and a psychedelic industry investor.

The advocacy for psychedelics, labelled as "plant medicine" by Means, has sparked controversy among medical professionals due to the drugs' potential risks and lack of substantial scientific backing. With Means' nomination pending confirmation, the discussion intensifies over whether her unconventional approach aligns with the surgeon general's responsibility to offer scientifically supported health guidance.

