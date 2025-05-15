Left Menu

Futura Surgicare Appoints New CEO with a Vision for Global Expansion

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., a leading Medtech company in India, has appointed Mr. Dakshna Moorthy as their new CEO. With 26 years of experience in healthcare, he aims to drive the company's global expansion. The company, known for its wound closure technologies, recently received funding from Jashvik Capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:41 IST
Futura Surgicare Appoints New CEO with a Vision for Global Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., an esteemed Medtech company based in India and renowned for its wound closure products, has unveiled their new CEO, Mr. Dakshna Moorthy.

Mr. Moorthy brings over 26 years of expansive leadership experience in healthcare, having assumed pivotal roles at Fortis Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and GE Healthcare. His strategic acumen is expected to lead Futura Surgicare into a new era of innovation and global growth.

Under his helm, the company aims to further expand its already prominent international presence, buoyed by recent funding from Jashvik Capital, a healthcare-centric private equity firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025