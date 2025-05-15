Futura Surgicare Appoints New CEO with a Vision for Global Expansion
Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., a leading Medtech company in India, has appointed Mr. Dakshna Moorthy as their new CEO. With 26 years of experience in healthcare, he aims to drive the company's global expansion. The company, known for its wound closure technologies, recently received funding from Jashvik Capital.
Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., an esteemed Medtech company based in India and renowned for its wound closure products, has unveiled their new CEO, Mr. Dakshna Moorthy.
Mr. Moorthy brings over 26 years of expansive leadership experience in healthcare, having assumed pivotal roles at Fortis Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and GE Healthcare. His strategic acumen is expected to lead Futura Surgicare into a new era of innovation and global growth.
Under his helm, the company aims to further expand its already prominent international presence, buoyed by recent funding from Jashvik Capital, a healthcare-centric private equity firm.
