A Hospital at War: Ukraine's Desperate Call for Peace
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, Serhii Ryzhenko's hospital in Dnipro faces overwhelming trauma cases, stretching its capacity. The need for peace is urgent to restore normalcy in healthcare. Diplomatic efforts for peace continue, with hopes for a stabilize future and less civilian suffering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:19 IST
The relentless war between Russia and Ukraine has left hospitals overwhelmed with patients suffering from severe injuries. In the city of Dnipro, just 100 km from the eastern front, the hospital managed by Serhii Ryzhenko is no exception.
This facility, one of Ukraine's largest medical centers, continually sees an influx of trauma cases - a situation reflecting the country's ongoing turmoil.
The hopeful yet fraught diplomatic maneuvers in Turkey aim to foster a peace deal. This proposed ceasefire holds the promise of easing the healthcare burden and shifting the focus back to routine medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
Jammu and Kashmir Villages on High Alert Amid Ceasefire Violations
PRIME Program: Transforming Patient Safety in Indian Hospitals
Ukraine Open to Peace Talks When Moscow Commits to Real Ceasefire
Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash Over LoC Ceasefire Violations