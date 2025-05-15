A Hospital at War: Ukraine's Desperate Call for Peace

The relentless war between Russia and Ukraine has left hospitals overwhelmed with patients suffering from severe injuries. In the city of Dnipro, just 100 km from the eastern front, the hospital managed by Serhii Ryzhenko is no exception.

This facility, one of Ukraine's largest medical centers, continually sees an influx of trauma cases - a situation reflecting the country's ongoing turmoil.

The hopeful yet fraught diplomatic maneuvers in Turkey aim to foster a peace deal. This proposed ceasefire holds the promise of easing the healthcare burden and shifting the focus back to routine medical care.

