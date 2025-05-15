Left Menu

A Hospital at War: Ukraine's Desperate Call for Peace

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, Serhii Ryzhenko's hospital in Dnipro faces overwhelming trauma cases, stretching its capacity. The need for peace is urgent to restore normalcy in healthcare. Diplomatic efforts for peace continue, with hopes for a stabilize future and less civilian suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:19 IST
A Hospital at War: Ukraine's Desperate Call for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The relentless war between Russia and Ukraine has left hospitals overwhelmed with patients suffering from severe injuries. In the city of Dnipro, just 100 km from the eastern front, the hospital managed by Serhii Ryzhenko is no exception.

This facility, one of Ukraine's largest medical centers, continually sees an influx of trauma cases - a situation reflecting the country's ongoing turmoil.

The hopeful yet fraught diplomatic maneuvers in Turkey aim to foster a peace deal. This proposed ceasefire holds the promise of easing the healthcare burden and shifting the focus back to routine medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025