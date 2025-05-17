Left Menu

India's Silent Tsunami: The Obesity Crisis Looming Large

Obesity in India poses an urgent health crisis. By 2050, nearly one-third of the population could face obesity. Its rise is driving up chronic diseases and affecting younger demographics, prompting experts to call for systemic preventive efforts in health, nutrition, and education to mitigate its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:57 IST
India's Silent Tsunami: The Obesity Crisis Looming Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Obesity has silently emerged as a critical health crisis in India, now acting as a 'silent tsunami' engulfing the nation. Recent projections in The Lancet indicate that by 2050, approximately one-third of Indians, equating to 449 million people, could be classified as obese. This concerning trend includes an estimated 218 million men and 231 million women.

The increasing prevalence of obesity intricately links with a surge in chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even cancers. Experts highlight that India already holds a record with over 101 million individuals living with diabetes. Alarmingly, these conditions are more frequently diagnosed in younger individuals now.

Health professionals stress the need for immediate action, urging systemic reforms in public health policy, enhanced nutritional guidelines within institutions, and a shift in medical education to confront this rising tide. Without coordinated action, India risks becoming the focal point of a global obesity crisis, threatening the nation's health infrastructure and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025