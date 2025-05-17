India's Silent Tsunami: The Obesity Crisis Looming Large
Obesity in India poses an urgent health crisis. By 2050, nearly one-third of the population could face obesity. Its rise is driving up chronic diseases and affecting younger demographics, prompting experts to call for systemic preventive efforts in health, nutrition, and education to mitigate its impact.
Obesity has silently emerged as a critical health crisis in India, now acting as a 'silent tsunami' engulfing the nation. Recent projections in The Lancet indicate that by 2050, approximately one-third of Indians, equating to 449 million people, could be classified as obese. This concerning trend includes an estimated 218 million men and 231 million women.
The increasing prevalence of obesity intricately links with a surge in chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even cancers. Experts highlight that India already holds a record with over 101 million individuals living with diabetes. Alarmingly, these conditions are more frequently diagnosed in younger individuals now.
Health professionals stress the need for immediate action, urging systemic reforms in public health policy, enhanced nutritional guidelines within institutions, and a shift in medical education to confront this rising tide. Without coordinated action, India risks becoming the focal point of a global obesity crisis, threatening the nation's health infrastructure and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
