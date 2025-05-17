Uttar Pradesh Battles Heatwave: Public Safety Measures and Guidelines

In response to the intense heatwave gripping Uttar Pradesh, the government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has implemented precautionary measures to protect citizens. The India Meteorological Department's warnings have prompted the issuance of alerts focusing on public safety.

Temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius, hitting 45 in some areas, led to urgent directives from the health department, emphasizing public awareness about heatstroke prevention. Essential guidelines on hydration, protective clothing, and recognizing heat-related symptoms are being widely distributed.

The campaign includes educational posters and public appeals, stressing the importance of avoiding midday outdoor activities and cautioning against excessive consumption of certain foods and drinks. Special advisories target vulnerable groups, urging immediate medical attention for severe symptoms.

