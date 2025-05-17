Uttar Pradesh Battles Heatwave: Public Safety Measures and Guidelines
The Uttar Pradesh government, responding to warnings from the India Meteorological Department, has launched a comprehensive public safety campaign to protect citizens from severe heatwave conditions. Guidelines released by the health department emphasize heatstroke prevention through hydration, protective clothing, and staying indoors during peak temperatures.
- Country:
- India
In response to the intense heatwave gripping Uttar Pradesh, the government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has implemented precautionary measures to protect citizens. The India Meteorological Department's warnings have prompted the issuance of alerts focusing on public safety.
Temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius, hitting 45 in some areas, led to urgent directives from the health department, emphasizing public awareness about heatstroke prevention. Essential guidelines on hydration, protective clothing, and recognizing heat-related symptoms are being widely distributed.
The campaign includes educational posters and public appeals, stressing the importance of avoiding midday outdoor activities and cautioning against excessive consumption of certain foods and drinks. Special advisories target vulnerable groups, urging immediate medical attention for severe symptoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rains Bring Respite: Temperature Dips in Punjab and Haryana
Uttar Pradesh Faces Deadly Rains: Government Acts Swiftly
Akhilesh Yadav Vows Caste Census, Grand Statue Initiative in Uttar Pradesh
India's Battle with Extreme Temperatures: Urgent Action Required
Yogi Adityanath Drives AI and Tech for Transparent Tax Collection