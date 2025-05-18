Delhi Launches Landmark Brain Health Clinic Initiative

Delhi has inaugurated its first specialized brain health clinic at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, marking a significant step in enhancing neurological care in the capital.

The clinic, inaugurated by Health Minister Pankaj Singh, aims to provide district-level access to a range of neurological treatments and rehabilitation services. It promises to address conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's, dementia, and migraine, while offering counseling and tele-neurology for continued care.

Supported by India's Brain Health Initiative with contributions from NITI Aayog and IHBAS, this project is expected to replicate across the city's districts. The new centers will integrate lifestyle-modification counseling and caregiver support, alongside staff training and outcome monitoring by IHBAS.

