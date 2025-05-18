Left Menu

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Medical College Hostel

Several female students at a government medical college experienced symptoms of suspected food poisoning after consuming a non-vegetarian meal. Five sought emergency treatment, while others showed milder symptoms. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, with food samples sent for testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several female students at a government medical college have reportedly suffered from suspected food poisoning after consuming a non-vegetarian dish, according to official sources.

A college representative confirmed that five students residing in the women's hostel received emergency treatment for diarrhea. Further inquiries revealed more students had similar symptoms but recovered without medical aid.

The incident is under investigation to confirm the cause, with affected students having reportedly consumed butter chicken. Food samples have been dispatched for testing, and safety measures are being reinforced at the hostel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

