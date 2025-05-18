Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Anti-Science Campaigns

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, decried anti-science campaigns in society, labeling them as 'anti-social.' Highlighting a tragic incident, he emphasized the importance of scientific healthcare, warning against spreading unsafe practices. He urged unity in combating such harmful propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:43 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has issued a stern warning against those promoting 'unscientific campaigns,' describing them as 'anti-social' elements threatening the community's welfare.

At a taluk hospital inauguration in Chittoor, Vijayan highlighted the state's efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic via vaccination, now being undermined by widespread misinformation campaigns.

Referring to a case in Malappuram district, he stressed the need for safe childbirth practices while cautioning against unsafe alternatives. Vijayan urged collective action to counter these detrimental influences on society.

