Kerala's Battle Against Anti-Science Campaigns

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has issued a stern warning against those promoting 'unscientific campaigns,' describing them as 'anti-social' elements threatening the community's welfare.

At a taluk hospital inauguration in Chittoor, Vijayan highlighted the state's efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic via vaccination, now being undermined by widespread misinformation campaigns.

Referring to a case in Malappuram district, he stressed the need for safe childbirth practices while cautioning against unsafe alternatives. Vijayan urged collective action to counter these detrimental influences on society.

