India Celebrates Trachoma Elimination Milestone
India has been recognized for eliminating Trachoma as a public health problem by WHO. This achievement, announced by WHO Director-General at the 78th World Health Assembly, underscores India's dedication to disease prevention and healthcare. Trachoma is an infectious cause of blindness linked to poor hygiene.
- Country:
- India
In a significant milestone, India has been awarded the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a public health problem by the World Health Organization (WHO). This announcement was made by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, underscoring India's dedication to healthcare.
The Indian health ministry expressed its pride on the achievement, highlighting it as a testament to the country's efforts in disease elimination and preventive healthcare. The government's commitment to maintaining health for all has played a crucial role in reaching this milestone, the ministry shared via a post on X.
Trachoma, known as a leading cause of infectious blindness, is caused by a chlamydial infection. It often results from poor hygiene and insufficient clean water supply, spreading through contact with secretions from the eyes, nose, or throat of infected individuals or indirectly via flies. With this achievement, India becomes the third country in the region after Nepal and Myanmar to eliminate Trachoma as a public health issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Trachoma
- WHO
- elimination
- public health
- blindness
- healthcare
- infection
- prevention
- achievement
ALSO READ
India and Angola Forge Ties for Healthcare, Space, and Digital Growth
National Ayush Mission Conclave: Strengthening Integrative Healthcare at Nisarg Gram
Union Minister Unveils Cutting-Edge PET-CT System Advancing Preventive Healthcare
From Popemobile to Lifeline: A New Chapter in Gaza Healthcare
Tragic Rabies Death Highlights Flaws in Kerala's Public Health System