Major General Harkirat Singh Ushers New Era at Command Hospital Chandimandir
Major General Harkirat Singh, a distinguished nuclear medicine expert and AFMC alumnus, assumes leadership at Command Hospital, Chandimandir. Known for his clinical and administrative prowess, Singh aims to elevate medical standards, research, and training at the esteemed facility, bringing advanced medical technologies into focus.
In a significant appointment, Major General Harkirat Singh, an esteemed nuclear medicine specialist and graduate of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, has been appointed head of Command Hospital (Western Command) in Chandimandir.
Command Hospital, Chandimandir, ranks among the top medical establishments of the Indian Armed Forces. The change of command was ceremonially conducted on Saturday, as confirmed in an official release on Monday.
Major General Singh, a highly respected officer with an exceptional track record across various military medical settings, is set to further the hospital's clinical standards and capabilities under his leadership. His approach will focus on premier medical care, innovative research, and cutting-edge training programs.
