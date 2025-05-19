Mizoram Tightens Grip: New Rules for De-addiction Centres
The Mizoram government plans stricter regulations for de-addiction centres, requiring accreditation under local laws. This move ensures higher standards in infrastructure, staffing, and services. Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the importance of these facilities in supporting addicts, detailing current and future initiatives for expanding addiction treatment across the state.
The Mizoram government is stepping up its regulations on de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, mandating that private establishments obtain government accreditation, as announced by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on Monday.
She stressed the necessity of meeting the standards set forth by the Mizoram Drug (Controlled Substances) Act, 2016, and the Mizoram Drug Treatment cum Rehabilitation Centre Accreditation Rules, 2019.
The minister highlighted that the existing 46 state-run centres and numerous private and church-run facilities across Mizoram play a crucial role, with a proposal submitted for five additional centres in various districts.
