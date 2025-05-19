Left Menu

Mizoram Tightens Grip: New Rules for De-addiction Centres

The Mizoram government plans stricter regulations for de-addiction centres, requiring accreditation under local laws. This move ensures higher standards in infrastructure, staffing, and services. Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the importance of these facilities in supporting addicts, detailing current and future initiatives for expanding addiction treatment across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:32 IST
Mizoram Tightens Grip: New Rules for De-addiction Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is stepping up its regulations on de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, mandating that private establishments obtain government accreditation, as announced by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on Monday.

She stressed the necessity of meeting the standards set forth by the Mizoram Drug (Controlled Substances) Act, 2016, and the Mizoram Drug Treatment cum Rehabilitation Centre Accreditation Rules, 2019.

The minister highlighted that the existing 46 state-run centres and numerous private and church-run facilities across Mizoram play a crucial role, with a proposal submitted for five additional centres in various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025