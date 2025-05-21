Left Menu

Parental Permission to Sip Alcohol: Risky Paths to Young Adulthood Drinking

A study reveals that children allowed to taste alcohol with parental consent are more prone to risky drinking in young adulthood. Analyzing data from 387 adolescents, researchers identified higher rates of alcohol use disorder symptoms and negative drinking consequences. The study emphasizes reconsidering this practice's impact on youth behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buffalo | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:28 IST
In a revealing study, adolescents who are permitted to sip alcohol with their parent's approval are likelier to engage in risky drinking behaviors in young adulthood. Conducted by researchers and published in Addictive Behaviors, the study examines annual questionnaires from 387 adolescents and their guardians over nearly a decade.

The research delves into the drinking history of both parents and children, investigating how early exposure to alcohol affects drinking patterns between the ages of 18 and 20. Findings suggest that parental permission for minors to taste alcohol correlates with increased alcohol consumption and related disorders.

Contrary to popular belief, allowing adolescents to taste alcohol may inadvertently promote more frequent and heavier drinking. The study, a first of its kind, cautions parents about the long-term effects of early alcohol exposure, urging a reevaluation of this strategy as a protective measure against future alcohol misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

