Cigna Lowers Out-of-Pocket Costs for Popular Weight-Loss Drugs

Cigna has announced it will limit out-of-pocket costs to $200 per month for patients on the weight-loss medications Wegovy and Zepbound. This initiative is part of an add-on to Cigna's pharmacy benefit management plans, as revealed by the company on Wednesday.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's drugs, Wegovy and Zepbound, boast list prices of up to $1,000. However, they're often available at reduced rates on the manufacturers' websites. The $200 co-pays will contribute toward a patient's deductible, explained Harold Carter, a senior vice president at Evernorth.

Clinical trials indicate Wegovy and Zepbound can cut body weight by 15% to 20%, functioning by slowing digestion and extending satiety. Shortages sparked increased sales of compounded versions from firms like Hims & Hers, Noom, and Weight Watchers. This situation is expected to shift as the FDA's allowance for compounded copies ends May 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)