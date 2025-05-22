Protest Erupts Over Pension Crisis in Argentina

Dozens were injured during a protest at Argentina's Congress on Wednesday, as a mixture of activists and retirees clamored for increased pensions. The demonstration saw security forces clashing with protesters, who wielded riot shields and batons.

The protest was sparked by lawmakers' inability to reach a quorum on bills that would increase pensions and extend benefits for retirees. President Javier Milei's government, focused on reducing public spending to address fiscal difficulties, opposed these measures.

Ongoing austerity has incited weekly demonstrations against pension cuts and inflation, drawing participation from various societal sectors. Critics argue the government's stance exacerbates hardship among Argentina's citizenry, where poverty rates reached 38% in late 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)