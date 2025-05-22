Miraculous Surgery: 8,125 Gallstones Removed in Record Operation

In an extraordinary medical feat, doctors at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram successfully removed 8,125 gallstones from a 70-year-old patient's abdomen.

The surgery, lasting just an hour, set a record in Delhi-NCR, while the team took nearly six hours to count each stone.

The patient had experienced chronic abdominal pain and other symptoms for several years before undergoing this crucial procedure. Experts warn that untreated gallstones could lead to severe complications, including the risk of cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)