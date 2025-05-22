Left Menu

Miraculous Surgery: 8,125 Gallstones Removed in Record Operation

In Gurugram, surgeons removed 8,125 gallstones from a 70-year-old man, marking a record number in Delhi-NCR. The patient, who suffered chronic abdominal symptoms for years, underwent laparoscopic surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute. The delay in treatment might have led to serious complications, but he recovered successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary medical feat, doctors at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram successfully removed 8,125 gallstones from a 70-year-old patient's abdomen.

The surgery, lasting just an hour, set a record in Delhi-NCR, while the team took nearly six hours to count each stone.

The patient had experienced chronic abdominal pain and other symptoms for several years before undergoing this crucial procedure. Experts warn that untreated gallstones could lead to severe complications, including the risk of cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

