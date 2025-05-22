Controversy Erupts Over Closure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Karnataka
MP Brijesh Chowta criticizes the Karnataka government's decision to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals, arguing it harms the poor. He claims the closure benefits corporate lobbies and threatens livelihoods. The government states centers providing free medicine remain open outside hospital premises.
Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has sharply criticized the Karnataka government's decision to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals, describing the move as anti-poor and detrimental to affordable medicine access.
Chowta, in his statement, emphasized the significance of these centers, which provide generic medicines at significantly reduced prices, benefitting the economically disadvantaged.
He charged the government with yielding to corporate pressures and warned that the closure threatens public healthcare and jobs. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the suspension only affects centers within hospital premises, as free medicine will be available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
