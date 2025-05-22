Transforming Healthcare at the Grassroots: Nadda Spearheads 'Kayakalp Manthan'
Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasizes the importance of grassroots focus in state hospitals to alleviate pressure on major institutions. Highlighting the Kayakalp Scheme's success in promoting healthcare cleanliness and positivity, he urges public participation and patient-centric reforms for improved health services delivery.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda has called for increased emphasis on state hospitals at the grassroots level during a 'Kayakalp Manthan' with key stakeholders in the healthcare sector. The initiative aims to reduce pressure on top-tier institutions by prioritizing local healthcare centres.
Nadda underscored the significant strides made by the Kayakalp Scheme over the past decade in enhancing cleanliness and hygiene in public healthcare facilities. Despite progress, he stressed the necessity of ongoing efforts to transform healthcare delivery into a more patient-centric and efficient system.
The minister urged stakeholders to address root causes of public perception issues surrounding government hospitals, focusing on infrastructure, staff behavior, and management. Involving local communities and embracing eco-friendly practices are seen as pivotal steps towards improving the current healthcare landscape.
