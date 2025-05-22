Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare at the Grassroots: Nadda Spearheads 'Kayakalp Manthan'

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasizes the importance of grassroots focus in state hospitals to alleviate pressure on major institutions. Highlighting the Kayakalp Scheme's success in promoting healthcare cleanliness and positivity, he urges public participation and patient-centric reforms for improved health services delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:34 IST
Transforming Healthcare at the Grassroots: Nadda Spearheads 'Kayakalp Manthan'
Kayakalp Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has called for increased emphasis on state hospitals at the grassroots level during a 'Kayakalp Manthan' with key stakeholders in the healthcare sector. The initiative aims to reduce pressure on top-tier institutions by prioritizing local healthcare centres.

Nadda underscored the significant strides made by the Kayakalp Scheme over the past decade in enhancing cleanliness and hygiene in public healthcare facilities. Despite progress, he stressed the necessity of ongoing efforts to transform healthcare delivery into a more patient-centric and efficient system.

The minister urged stakeholders to address root causes of public perception issues surrounding government hospitals, focusing on infrastructure, staff behavior, and management. Involving local communities and embracing eco-friendly practices are seen as pivotal steps towards improving the current healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025