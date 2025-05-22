Left Menu

Celebrated Physician Dr. Bandyopadhyay Receives Distinguished Global Vaccine Award

Dr. Ananda Bandyopadhyay, noted for advancing India's vaccine initiatives, has been honored with the prestigious IVI–SK Bioscience Park MahnHoon Award. Alongside Professor Pierre Van Damme, Bandyopadhyay was recognized for significant contributions to vaccine research, notably with a new oral polio vaccine, emphasizing global collaboration in disease eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:05 IST
  • India

Dr. Ananda Bandyopadhyay, a distinguished Kolkata-born physician now based in the US, has been awarded the IVI–SK Bioscience Park MahnHoon Award. Honored for his crucial role in India's polio elimination and measles surveillance, he shares the accolade with Professor Pierre Van Damme from the University of Antwerp.

The recognition comes from the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), the only global organization focused solely on vaccine discovery and delivery. Both laureates were praised for their innovative work in developing a novel oral polio vaccine, enhancing global health initiatives.

Speaking from Seattle, Bandyopadhyay expressed gratitude, stating, ''This prestigious award is a testament to the collaborative effort in eradicating polio and shall greatly motivate future research endeavors.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

