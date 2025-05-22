Celebrated Physician Dr. Bandyopadhyay Receives Distinguished Global Vaccine Award

Dr. Ananda Bandyopadhyay, a distinguished Kolkata-born physician now based in the US, has been awarded the IVI–SK Bioscience Park MahnHoon Award. Honored for his crucial role in India's polio elimination and measles surveillance, he shares the accolade with Professor Pierre Van Damme from the University of Antwerp.

The recognition comes from the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), the only global organization focused solely on vaccine discovery and delivery. Both laureates were praised for their innovative work in developing a novel oral polio vaccine, enhancing global health initiatives.

Speaking from Seattle, Bandyopadhyay expressed gratitude, stating, ''This prestigious award is a testament to the collaborative effort in eradicating polio and shall greatly motivate future research endeavors.''

(With inputs from agencies.)