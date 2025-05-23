COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Experts Debate Next Steps Amid New Policies
Government advisers faced a split decision on updating COVID-19 vaccines amidst new U.S. policies potentially limiting access. Experts discussed the LP.8.1 subtype as a target, though existing vaccines offer cross-protection. A recent FDA policy change narrows routine vaccine approvals to vulnerable groups, complicating future vaccination strategies.
- Country:
- United States
The debate on COVID-19 vaccine updates was marked by a divide among government advisers on Thursday, amid confusion over a new Trump administration policy potentially restricting vaccine access for many Americans. The discussion focused on updating vaccine formulations to better tackle virus mutations.
The FDA's outside experts, tasked with evaluating vaccine modifications, considered a newer coronavirus subtype called LP.8.1 for upcoming vaccine batches. Though this subtype dominates current infections, existing vaccines may still offer protection. "We can't predict the virus's evolution, but LP.8 might enhance coverage," said Harvard's Dr. Eric Rubin.
Additionally, the FDA's recent shift in policy restricts routine booster availability to seniors and medically at-risk individuals, leaving questions about future access and complicating recommendations. The CDC is set to offer its own guidance soon, amid ongoing international differences over targeting virus strains.
