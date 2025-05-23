Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Surge & Health Reports: A Global Rundown

Global health news reveals key updates: Chinese pharmaceutical stocks surge, U.S. commission links processed foods and chemicals to children's health issues, GSK's asthma drug receives new approval, and Moderna delays its COVID-flu vaccine. Meanwhile, legal advancements for IVF parents mark progress in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:28 IST
Amid rising market enthusiasm, shares of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings spiked during their Hong Kong debut after pooling $1.4 billion in IPOs. Jiangsu Hengrui's stocks soared by 36%, signaling strong investor confidence in the Chinese pharmaceutical sector.

Significant strides were recorded in health regulation and pharmaceuticals. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shed light on the impact of processed foods and chemicals on chronic illnesses among American children. In Britain, GSK's asthma medication gained FDA approval for chronic lung disease treatment, marking notable progress in respiratory health care.

In other notable developments, the Italian Constitutional Court extended legal recognition to same-sex couples using IVF abroad, boosting rights for LGBT families amid ongoing political debates. Meanwhile, in the pharmaceutical industry, Moderna postponed its COVID-flu shot, awaiting clinical results that could shape its future market strategy.

