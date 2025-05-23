Left Menu

Assault at PGIMER Shakes Medical Community

A junior resident doctor at PGIMER in Chandigarh was assaulted by patient attendants, prompting an FIR. The Association of Resident Doctors expressed their concern over safety and demanded action. PGIMER's Director has vowed prompt measures to ensure the protection of healthcare workers and prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent incident at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has raised significant concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals. A junior resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by the attendants of a patient's baby, prompting immediate action from the hospital administration and police.

The incident, which occurred in the Neonatology Unit, has drawn strong condemnation from the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD). In response, PGIMER officials swiftly lodged a complaint, and an FIR was registered against those responsible. ARD members highlighted the need for immediate security enhancements to protect medical staff.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal assured ARD representatives of swift and firm action against the attackers. He emphasized the institute's commitment to the safety of its staff and the sanctity of the caregiving environment. This incident has sparked calls for unity against violence in medical settings and underscored the non-negotiable safety of healthcare workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

