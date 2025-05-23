Assault at PGIMER Shakes Medical Community

A recent incident at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has raised significant concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals. A junior resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by the attendants of a patient's baby, prompting immediate action from the hospital administration and police.

The incident, which occurred in the Neonatology Unit, has drawn strong condemnation from the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD). In response, PGIMER officials swiftly lodged a complaint, and an FIR was registered against those responsible. ARD members highlighted the need for immediate security enhancements to protect medical staff.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal assured ARD representatives of swift and firm action against the attackers. He emphasized the institute's commitment to the safety of its staff and the sanctity of the caregiving environment. This incident has sparked calls for unity against violence in medical settings and underscored the non-negotiable safety of healthcare workers.

