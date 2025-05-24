Karnataka Health Minister Calls for Calm Amid COVID-19 Case Rise

As COVID-19 cases see a slight increase in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has stepped forward to reassure residents to remain calm and continue their daily activities without fear of restrictions.

During a press briefing, Rao urged the media to report accurately on the situation and emphasized that the virus's resurgence should not cause public panic. Karnataka reported 35 new cases, with 32 in Bengaluru, as per the latest health department data.

Rao reiterated the government's commitment to managing the virus spread and highlighted that citizens are free to travel without restrictions, following the Centre's guidelines. He suggested tracing sub-variants, noticeable in Southeast Asia, as a potential cause for the current spike.

(With inputs from agencies.)