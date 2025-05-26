Tragedy in Gaza: School Hit by Israeli Strike
An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City left at least 15 dead and many others injured. The school, located in the Daraj neighborhood, was sheltering displaced individuals at the time of the attack, according to local health authorities.
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, with dozens more injured, officials reported on Monday.
The strike targeted a school in the densely populated Daraj neighborhood, which had been serving as a refuge for displaced people amid ongoing conflict.
The attack is part of escalating tensions in the region, drawing international concern and calls for a de-escalation of violence in Gaza.
