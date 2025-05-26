Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: School Hit by Israeli Strike

An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City left at least 15 dead and many others injured. The school, located in the Daraj neighborhood, was sheltering displaced individuals at the time of the attack, according to local health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:55 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: School Hit by Israeli Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, with dozens more injured, officials reported on Monday.

The strike targeted a school in the densely populated Daraj neighborhood, which had been serving as a refuge for displaced people amid ongoing conflict.

The attack is part of escalating tensions in the region, drawing international concern and calls for a de-escalation of violence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025