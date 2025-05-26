Tragic Strike on Gaza School: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
An Israeli military strike on a school housing displaced individuals in Gaza resulted in at least 20 fatalities and numerous injuries. The attack escalated an already intense conflict following an October offensive by Hamas militants. Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as civilian casualties rise.
A tragic escalation in the ongoing conflict occurred as an Israeli military strike hit a school in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people and injuring many more. Local health officials reported that the school housed displaced individuals, including women and children, at the time of the attack.
Images circulating on social media depicted horrific scenes of burned bodies, although Reuters has not verified their authenticity. The strike took place in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, as Israel intensified its military actions against the enclave.
This latest offensive follows a brutal attack by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, which left about 1,200 Israelis dead. Since then, over 53,000 Gazans, predominantly civilians, have lost their lives, contributing to a dire humanitarian situation as nearly all of Gaza's two million residents have been displaced.
