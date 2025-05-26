Left Menu

India's New Scale Breaks Ground in Measuring Sickle Cell Disease Stigma

Indian researchers have created the 'ICMR-SCD Stigma Scale for India' (ISSSI) to measure stigma in sickle cell disease patients and caregivers. This tool, the first of its kind in India, assesses perceived, internalised, experienced, and disclosure stigma, aiding the understanding of the disease's societal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking tool developed by Indian researchers is set to revolutionize the understanding of stigma associated with sickle cell disease. The 'ICMR-SCD Stigma Scale for India' (ISSSI), featured in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal, marks a significant advancement in how the condition's societal effects are quantified.

India, hosting the world's second-highest population of individuals with sickle cell disease after sub-Saharan Africa, has long grappled with the challenge of adequately measuring associated stigmas. The genetic disorder, characterized by malformation of red blood cells, presents complex challenges beyond its physiological symptoms.

This pioneering scale evaluates four stigma dimensions: perceived, internalized, experienced, and disclosure. Developed with support from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the ISSSI promises to fortify both clinical and research frameworks around sickle cell disease, providing insights crucial for enhancing patient care and societal understanding.

