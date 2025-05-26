Kerala Leads India's COVID-19 Case Count
Kerala reports 430 active COVID-19 cases, leading the nation in infections despite also having recorded the highest number of recoveries since May 19. A total of 335 new cases were added, with two deaths reported. Nationally, India has 1,010 active COVID-19 cases according to central data.
Kerala holds the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in India, with 430 individuals currently infected, as per central government data disclosed on Monday. The development raises concerns despite the state's simultaneous achievement of the highest recovery rate.
Since May 19, Kerala has recorded an influx of 335 new COVID-19 cases and discharged 105 recovered patients. The state also noted two deaths within the same period. These figures underscore the ongoing challenges in battling the pandemic despite progress in patient recoveries.
India has a total of 1,010 active infections across the nation, as revealed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Kerala's situation reflects broader national trends, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and public health measures.
