Polio Campaign Under Threat: Workers Abducted Amidst Immunization Efforts

Two polio vaccinators were abducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, during a national immunization drive. The campaign aims to vaccinate over 45 million children against polio. Pakistan remains among the last countries where polio is endemic, with challenges like security issues and misinformation hindering eradication efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing incident, unidentified gunmen abducted two polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The abductions occurred as the health workers were distributing oral polio drops to children, coinciding with a five-day national immunization initiative aimed at eradicating the virus across the country.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated a search operation to locate the kidnappers. This setback comes at a critical time when Pakistan's health efforts aim to vaccinate more than 45 million children against polio and deliver essential vitamin A supplements.

Despite significant global efforts, Pakistan remains one of the final two countries, along with Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. The campaign faces persistent challenges, including safety risks, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation, complicating the nation's eradication mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

