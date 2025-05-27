Hangover Remedies: A Market Booming Amid Dubious Claims

The global market for hangover cures is booming, valued at USD 2.29 billion and projected to more than double by 2032. Despite the popularity of these remedies, including pills and patches, scientific backing remains sparse.

Hangovers involve complex biological processes such as immune overdrive, dehydration, and disrupted sleep. While modern solutions promise quick recovery, many lack solid evidence. Ingredients like B vitamins and ginger are common but not necessarily effective against hangover symptoms.

As interest surges, consumers are urged to consider proven methods: drink responsibly, stay hydrated, eat before drinking, and ensure plenty of rest. Moderation and self-care are often more effective than remedies marketed with bold claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)