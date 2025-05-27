Karnataka's COVID Surge: Prepared and Proactive Measures in Place

Karnataka is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting Health Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to implement precautionary measures. He emphasized the importance of masks for health workers and those with symptoms.

Schools are advised to prevent children with symptoms from attending, and expanded testing efforts are underway with the provision of adequate medical facilities.

While the city of Bengaluru records the highest new cases, Patil assures that the infection spread is slow and strategic measures are in place to combat the potential spike.