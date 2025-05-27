Karnataka's COVID Surge: Prepared and Proactive Measures in Place
Karnataka's Medical Education Minister, Sharan Prakash Patil, assures the public that there is no need to panic despite rising COVID-19 cases. Masks are advised for pregnant women and those with symptoms, and testing is set to expand. Schools should take precautions as they open post-summer vacation.
Karnataka is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting Health Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to implement precautionary measures. He emphasized the importance of masks for health workers and those with symptoms.
Schools are advised to prevent children with symptoms from attending, and expanded testing efforts are underway with the provision of adequate medical facilities.
While the city of Bengaluru records the highest new cases, Patil assures that the infection spread is slow and strategic measures are in place to combat the potential spike.
