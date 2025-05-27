Priority to Pandemic Nurses in Himachal Pradesh Hiring
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that nurses who served during the Covid-19 pandemic will be prioritized in an ongoing recruitment drive. The state aims to fill health department vacancies, introducing modern technologies to improve health services and align with international standards.
The Himachal Pradesh government is focusing on strengthening its healthcare workforce by prioritizing the recruitment of nurses who served during the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced.
During a session with faculty members from Indira Gandhi Medical College and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, the chief minister emphasized the state's commitment to filling health department vacancies and incorporating modern technology.
Sukhu highlighted the need for comprehensive improvements in the state's health institutions, which have become mere referral centers, insisting on better doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios to enhance the work environment.
