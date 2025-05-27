Priority to Pandemic Nurses in Himachal Pradesh Hiring

The Himachal Pradesh government is focusing on strengthening its healthcare workforce by prioritizing the recruitment of nurses who served during the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced.

During a session with faculty members from Indira Gandhi Medical College and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, the chief minister emphasized the state's commitment to filling health department vacancies and incorporating modern technology.

Sukhu highlighted the need for comprehensive improvements in the state's health institutions, which have become mere referral centers, insisting on better doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios to enhance the work environment.

