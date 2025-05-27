Karnataka's Covid-19 Situation: Medical Precautions Ensue

Karnataka has recorded 36 new cases of Covid-19, which brings the state's active caseload to 100, according to the latest health department bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the state's positivity rate reached 9.44%, with 381 tests conducted, including 361 RTPCR tests.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil advised that doctors and healthcare workers must wear masks. However, he reassured the public that there is no need for alarm, as the government has implemented essential precautionary measures to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)