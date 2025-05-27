Karnataka's Covid-19 Situation: Medical Precautions Ensue
Karnataka reported 36 new Covid-19 cases, raising active cases to 100. The positivity rate is at 9.44%, with 381 tests conducted. Medical Education Minister Patil assured the public that there is no need to panic as preventive measures are in place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka has recorded 36 new cases of Covid-19, which brings the state's active caseload to 100, according to the latest health department bulletin.
In the last 24 hours, the state's positivity rate reached 9.44%, with 381 tests conducted, including 361 RTPCR tests.
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil advised that doctors and healthcare workers must wear masks. However, he reassured the public that there is no need for alarm, as the government has implemented essential precautionary measures to manage the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Covid-19
- cases
- health
- positivity rate
- tests
- RTPCR
- masks
- precautions
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From skin disease to heart dysfunction: AI proves diagnostic superiority in real-world tests
BJP Emerges Victorious in Assam Panchayat Elections Amidst Multi-Party Contests
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL for SIT Probe into Waqf Bill Protests
Tribal Protests Halt Flyover Construction in Ranchi
Protests Ignite Over Minister's Comments on Decorated Army Officer