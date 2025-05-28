Left Menu

U.S. and Argentina Exit WHO: A New Era in Global Health Leadership

The U.S., led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Argentina, represented by Mario Lugones, announced their withdrawal from the World Health Organization. They critiqued WHO's pandemic response and called for a new health cooperation model based on scientific integrity and transparency. President Trump also cited financial and political concerns regarding WHO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 04:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Argentine Health Minister Mario Lugones declared their countries' withdrawal from the World Health Organization. In a joint statement released Tuesday, they condemned WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing structural flaws that eroded trust and advocating for reform rooted in scientific integrity.

This withdrawal signifies a shift towards establishing a new global health framework premised on principles such as transparency, sovereignty, and accountability. While in Argentina, Kennedy engaged with President Javier Milei to discuss the nations' future in crafting this alternative health system, as publicly referenced in his social media post.

Signifying the Trump administration's discontent with WHO dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the country's exit as a key decision in his second term. Trump's concerns included perceived overreach by WHO member states and the financial burden on the U.S., the agency's largest financial contributor. In contrast, Argentina had already declared its intent to leave the organization earlier in February.

