Unlocking the Secrets to Ageing Gracefully

Ageing well involves maintaining independence, mobility, mental sharpness, and social connections. Simple home tests like balance, grip strength, and mental exercises can help assess health. Lifestyle choices such as exercise, a healthy diet, and social engagement are key strategies to enhance quality of life as we age.

Updated: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST
Ageing is a natural process, but ageing gracefully is within our grasp. Experts suggest that it's more than counting the candles on the birthday cake; it's about maintaining the vitality to blow them out and enjoying the occasion.

As bodies age, muscle mass diminishes, bones may weaken, and reflexes slow. However, a future of vibrant health lies in nurturing balance, grip strength, and mental acuity. Simple tests can provide early indicators of overall well-being.

Physical activity, a nutritious Mediterranean-style diet, restorative sleep, and robust social networks are the foundational pillars of ageing well. These habits support not only bodily health but also cognitive function and emotional resilience.

