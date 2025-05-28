Delhi's Cutting-Edge Diabetes Centre Set to Transform Care
The Delhi government proposes a specialised Centre of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology to advance diabetes management through yoga and lifestyle changes. Awaiting cabinet approval, the Rs 17 crore project aims to provide state-of-the-art care for economically weaker sections. Slow progress on initial objectives is highlighted.
The government of Delhi is taking significant steps to combat diabetes by establishing a specialised Centre of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology. This initiative aims to integrate yoga, lifestyle alterations, and dietary changes into diabetes management, enhancing the existing Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism (DEM) at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
Endorsed by a health department committee, the project awaits cabinet approval, requiring a Rs 17 crore investment to materialize. The upcoming centre will cater specially to economically weaker communities by offering advanced diabetes and endocrine disorder care.
Once operational, this will be the nation's first government-aligned facility providing top-tier treatment and referral services. Although established with ambitious goals in 2013, the DEM Centre has seen slow progress, but this new initiative looks to revive and expand its intended impact.
