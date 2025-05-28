Tragic Leap: Teen's Battle With Depression Ends in Heartbreaking Loss
A 17-year-old girl, grappling with depression, tragically ended her life by jumping from a Mumbai residential building. The Class 11 student had a history of mental health struggles and had previously attempted suicide. A note she left behind asked for no one to be blamed for her death.
- Country:
- India
A sobering incident unfolded in Mumbai's Goregaon (East) as a 17-year-old girl's fight with depression culminated in her death. The teenager, a student of an international school, ended her life by leaping from the 45th floor of a residential building, according to the police on Wednesday.
Investigations revealed a note in her bag, urging that no one be held accountable for her death. The girl had been under treatment for depression for six years, battling the mental health issue since a young age, an official from Aarey police station disclosed.
Her father recounted prior suicide attempts and shared with the police a poignant statement she made to a psychiatrist, expressing existential queries about life and death. Following the verification of all details, the police filed an accidental death report.
