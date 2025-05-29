Left Menu

Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract Cancelled

The Trump administration has cancelled Moderna's contract for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine. Originally awarded $590 million by the Biden administration, Moderna is now seeking alternatives for development. The company reports positive interim results from its mid-stage trial targeting the H5 subtype.

Updated: 29-05-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:32 IST
The Trump administration has pulled the plug on a contract previously awarded to Moderna for the development of a bird flu vaccine aimed at humans. This contract included late-stage development rights and the authority to purchase vaccine shots, as confirmed by the pharmaceutical firm.

Initially awarded $590 million by the Biden administration in January, the funding was intended to further the development of Moderna's bird flu vaccine and support additional clinical studies across various influenza subtypes. This was on top of $176 million granted last year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for completing the vaccine's late-stage development and testing against the H5N1 avian influenza.

Moderna, undeterred by the cancellation, is now contemplating alternative pathways for the vaccine's late-stage development and production. The company also revealed encouraging interim results from a mid-stage clinical trial assessed to determine the vaccine's safety and immune response specifically targeting the H5 avian influenza virus subtype.

