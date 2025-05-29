Left Menu

Revolutionizing Women's Health: The Rise of Robotic-Assisted Gynaecological Surgery

A recent study unveils how robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) is transforming gynaecological care, particularly with the da Vinci robotic technology, across India. Conducted during Women's Health Month, the research highlights increased use of RAS, its benefits in surgical outcomes, and calls for more inclusive insurance coverage.

In conjunction with Women's Health Month, a groundbreaking study reveals the transformative role of robotic-assisted surgery in gynaecological care across India.

The report underscored a notable rise in the application of da Vinci robotic technology for both benign and malignant conditions, enhancing precision and reducing recovery time.

Despite its growing adoption, the study advocates for improved affordability and insurance coverage to expand access to these advanced surgical options for women throughout the country.

