Controversial Audio Clip Raises Allegations Against Senior Doctor Amid Pandemic

A senior doctor at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Latur district has been accused of instructing a colleague to 'kill' a COVID-19 patient during the height of the pandemic in 2021, officials revealed on Thursday.

An audio clip recently circulating on social media supposedly captures a conversation between Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, the then additional district surgeon at Udgir Government Hospital, and Dr. Shashikant Dange, who was at a COVID-19 care center.

The case emerged after a complaint was filed by Gaussoddin, the husband of the patient in question. Police have begun an investigation, seized Dr. Deshpande's mobile phone, and issued notices to both doctors involved.

