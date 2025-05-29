Left Menu

Controversial Audio Clip Raises Allegations Against Senior Doctor Amid Pandemic

A senior doctor from a government hospital in Maharashtra, Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, faces accusations for allegedly instructing a colleague to 'kill' a COVID-19 patient during the 2021 pandemic. An audio clip of the incident, widely shared on social media, has prompted police action and investigations into the matter.

A senior doctor at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Latur district has been accused of instructing a colleague to 'kill' a COVID-19 patient during the height of the pandemic in 2021, officials revealed on Thursday.

An audio clip recently circulating on social media supposedly captures a conversation between Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, the then additional district surgeon at Udgir Government Hospital, and Dr. Shashikant Dange, who was at a COVID-19 care center.

The case emerged after a complaint was filed by Gaussoddin, the husband of the patient in question. Police have begun an investigation, seized Dr. Deshpande's mobile phone, and issued notices to both doctors involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

