Controversial Audio Clip Raises Allegations Against Senior Doctor Amid Pandemic
A senior doctor from a government hospital in Maharashtra, Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, faces accusations for allegedly instructing a colleague to 'kill' a COVID-19 patient during the 2021 pandemic. An audio clip of the incident, widely shared on social media, has prompted police action and investigations into the matter.
A senior doctor at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Latur district has been accused of instructing a colleague to 'kill' a COVID-19 patient during the height of the pandemic in 2021, officials revealed on Thursday.
An audio clip recently circulating on social media supposedly captures a conversation between Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, the then additional district surgeon at Udgir Government Hospital, and Dr. Shashikant Dange, who was at a COVID-19 care center.
The case emerged after a complaint was filed by Gaussoddin, the husband of the patient in question. Police have begun an investigation, seized Dr. Deshpande's mobile phone, and issued notices to both doctors involved.
