Marengo Asia Hospitals Reinforces Orthopaedic Expertise with Dr. K.C. Mehta's Onboarding

Marengo Asia Hospitals has taken a significant step in enhancing its orthopaedic services by bringing on board the esteemed orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. K.C. Mehta, at its flagship Marengo CIMS Hospital located in Ahmedabad. The official announcement was made during a recent event by Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals.

"With a legacy of treating patients like family, Marengo Asia Hospitals continues to bolster its commitment to providing outcome-driven healthcare," stated Dr. Singhal. Dr. Mehta's appointment further strengthens the hospital's capabilities in one of the most demanding fields of surgical specialties.

Dr. Mehta, known globally for conducting thousands of successful knee replacement surgeries, holds multiple global patents in countries including the USA, UK, and others. His expertise is particularly noted in cruciate-retaining high-flex knee replacement surgeries, which offer patients improved mobility and quicker recovery times. He is also the first in India's West Zone to use the advanced BPK-S Ceramic Knee implant, signifying Marengo's drive for cutting-edge medical solutions.