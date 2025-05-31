Vacant FDA Commissioner Seat Raises Concerns Over Public Health in J&K

The commissioner position at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Jammu and Kashmir remains vacant, causing apprehensions over public health and safety due to its vital role. The post has been unoccupied since February, following the retirement of Hashmat Ali Yauto.

Local RTI activist Raman Kumar Sharma raised alarms after receiving responses from filed RTI applications indicating bureaucratic delays. The critical role ensures enforcement of food safety laws and availability of quality food and medicines, thus its vacancy has become a matter of concern.

The absence of prompt action has elicited reactions, highlighting previous court interventions. Stakeholders emphasize the importance of transparent processes and quick government responses in filling such pivotal roles to maintain the department's accountability and function.