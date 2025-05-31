Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare: Rajasthan's Path to Health Excellence

Union Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed Rajasthan's health projects with key officials, highlighting successes like reduced maternal and infant mortality rates, expanded immunization drives, and substantial digital health progress. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative healthcare, the meeting also discussed infrastructure advancements and funding effectiveness under various health missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:30 IST
Transforming Healthcare: Rajasthan's Path to Health Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

In a comprehensive assessment of Rajasthan's health projects, Union Health Minister J P Nadda met with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, among other top officials. The high-level meeting focused on the state's achievements in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Key initiatives like the Measles Rubella vaccination drives and digital health advancements were underscored, alongside discussions about infrastructure projects under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The meeting highlighted the state's effective use of funds and progress in projects supported by the 15th Finance Commission.

The leadership emphasized the continued collaboration to enhance healthcare access, particularly for underserved populations, reaffirming a shared commitment to build a healthier future for Rajasthan. The meeting concluded with a promising outlook on inter-state data sharing and infrastructural growth.

