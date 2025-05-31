Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Safety Measures

Maharashtra reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, elevating the total count to 749 for the year, according to the state's health department.

Among the new incidents, 30 were identified in Mumbai and 15 within Pune Municipal Corporation zones, with further cases found in Kalyan-Dombivali and Raigad.

The health department confirmed that 10,915 COVID-19 tests had been administered since January, highlighting that the recent cases were mild and patients are receiving conventional treatment. Notably, seven deaths occurred, predominantly involving individuals with pre-existing conditions. The department reassured that testing and treatment facilities are sufficient, urging the public to remain calm.