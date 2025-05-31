Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update: New Cases and Safety Measures
Maharashtra reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, increasing this year's total to 749. Mumbai reported 30 cases, while Pune had 15. The state conducted 10,915 tests and reported seven deaths, mainly with co-morbidities. Authorities assure adequate testing and treatment facilities to prevent panic.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, elevating the total count to 749 for the year, according to the state's health department.
Among the new incidents, 30 were identified in Mumbai and 15 within Pune Municipal Corporation zones, with further cases found in Kalyan-Dombivali and Raigad.
The health department confirmed that 10,915 COVID-19 tests had been administered since January, highlighting that the recent cases were mild and patients are receiving conventional treatment. Notably, seven deaths occurred, predominantly involving individuals with pre-existing conditions. The department reassured that testing and treatment facilities are sufficient, urging the public to remain calm.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- COVID-19
- Mumbai
- Pune
- health department
- coronavirus
- testing
- treatment
- cases
- deaths
ALSO READ
Africa's Lone Sports Drug-Testing Lab Loses WADA Accreditation
Protesting Teachers Clash with Police at Bikash Bhavan
Protesting Teachers Seek Justice After Supreme Court Ruling
Rory McIlroy's Driver Drama at Quail Hollow: A Tale of Testing and Tradition
Covid-19 Cases Surge in Puducherry: Health Department on High Alert