Shelar chairs COVID review meet; suggests masks, re-vaccination for high-risk individuals

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and urged ''high risk individuals'' to wear masks and consider re-vaccination.As many as 59 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 20 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the number of infections since January 1 this year to 873 in the state, the health department said during the day.

''We reviewed case trends and healthcare system readiness in the city. Although new cases are being reported, there is no cause for panic. High-risk individuals, including those with diabetes, hypertension or other health conditions, should wear masks and consider re-vaccination,'' said Shelar, the guardian minister for Mumbai's suburban district.

''We are in constant coordination with central health agencies. The state health department and the BMC are following all advisories issued by the Union government,'' he added.

According to a health department statement, a total of 12,011 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since January 2025, and the tally of active cases stood at 494, while 369 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Nine patients have succumbed to the ailment in the state since the start of the year, seven of whom had comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions).

