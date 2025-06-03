Left Menu

Gwalior man tests positive for COVID-19 after his return from Mumbai

After he complained of ill health, his sample was examined in a private lab, which showed he had contracted coronavirus infection, he said, adding that samples of his family were also taken for investigation.He said a fresh sample of the patient was taken and sent to the government lab for examination.He is kept in isolation at his home.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:53 IST
Gwalior man tests positive for COVID-19 after his return from Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old man in Gwalior tested positive for COVID-19 after he returned from Mumbai and isolated at his home, an official said on Tuesday.

Health officials received information about a COVID-19 case on Monday evening, said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sachin Srivastava.

''The 53-year-old man returned from Mumbai two days back. After he complained of ill health, his sample was examined in a private lab, which showed he had contracted coronavirus infection,'' he said, adding that samples of his family were also taken for investigation.

He said a fresh sample of the patient was taken and sent to the government lab for examination.

''He is kept in isolation at his home. His condition is fine. If needed, he will be hospitalised,'' Dr Srivastava added.

The CMHO stated that the state Health Department has taken all precautionary measures to tackle any health emergency arising out of COVID-19 infections.

''We are well-prepared to treat patients. An isolation ward has been set up at the Government Gajararaja Medical College. A medical ward has also been set up in the district hospital,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025