Left Menu

Bihar Medical Officials Suspended After Rape Victim's Death

After a rape victim's death in Patna, the Bihar government suspended a medical superintendent and relieved a deputy superintendent of their duties due to mishandling the case. The victim, assaulted and left critically injured, allegedly waited in an ambulance for hours before admission to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:27 IST
Bihar Medical Officials Suspended After Rape Victim's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has taken disciplinary action against two senior officials following the death of a rape victim in a state-run hospital. The Medical Superintendent of SKMCH in Muzaffarpur was suspended, accused of dereliction of duty in handling the case.

The acting Deputy Superintendent of the Patna Medical College Hospital, where the victim died, was also relieved of his charges. Allegations surfaced that the girl, assaulted and left gravely injured, waited for hours in an ambulance before being admitted, leading to widespread outcry.

The victim, attacked and left critically injured on May 26, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The state's health department noted administrative failures in managing her care, prompting decisive administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025