Bihar Medical Officials Suspended After Rape Victim's Death

The Bihar government has taken disciplinary action against two senior officials following the death of a rape victim in a state-run hospital. The Medical Superintendent of SKMCH in Muzaffarpur was suspended, accused of dereliction of duty in handling the case.

The acting Deputy Superintendent of the Patna Medical College Hospital, where the victim died, was also relieved of his charges. Allegations surfaced that the girl, assaulted and left gravely injured, waited for hours in an ambulance before being admitted, leading to widespread outcry.

The victim, attacked and left critically injured on May 26, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The state's health department noted administrative failures in managing her care, prompting decisive administrative actions.

