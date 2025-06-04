Left Menu

How Cleaner Air Indoors Might Save Hearts

Researchers at Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute are studying whether better indoor air quality benefits heart failure patients, amid concerns on air pollution's impact on cardiovascular health. In collaboration with Indian and US partners, the study aims to reduce indoor pollution and assess its effects on heart patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:26 IST
How Cleaner Air Indoors Might Save Hearts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute have embarked on an ambitious study to explore the potential health benefits of improved indoor air quality for heart failure patients. This investigation arises amid rising worries over the detrimental effects of air pollution on cardiovascular health.

Conducted in collaboration with partners from India and the US under the Indo-US environmental and occupational health agreement, the study seeks to determine if reducing indoor air pollution can enhance the well-being of individuals suffering from heart failure. Testing is underway at premier institutions including AIIMS in New Delhi, DMC in Ludhiana, and SCTIMST in Kerala.

Initiatives have already begun with air purifiers being installed in the homes of 10 patients in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, with plans to extend this to 200 patients. Dr. Harikrishnan S heads the project with a team of co-investigators to potentially enact a major leap in public health for millions in polluted areas worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025