How Cleaner Air Indoors Might Save Hearts

Researchers from Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute have embarked on an ambitious study to explore the potential health benefits of improved indoor air quality for heart failure patients. This investigation arises amid rising worries over the detrimental effects of air pollution on cardiovascular health.

Conducted in collaboration with partners from India and the US under the Indo-US environmental and occupational health agreement, the study seeks to determine if reducing indoor air pollution can enhance the well-being of individuals suffering from heart failure. Testing is underway at premier institutions including AIIMS in New Delhi, DMC in Ludhiana, and SCTIMST in Kerala.

Initiatives have already begun with air purifiers being installed in the homes of 10 patients in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, with plans to extend this to 200 patients. Dr. Harikrishnan S heads the project with a team of co-investigators to potentially enact a major leap in public health for millions in polluted areas worldwide.