Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Enforces Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Himachal Pradesh has reintroduced mask mandates in hospitals after a COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, amid a nationwide surge. The state government has also advised medical staff to prepare for COVID-19 management and urged vulnerable groups to practice strict social distancing measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh Enforces Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a reported case of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, authorities have enforced mask mandates in hospitals to contain the virus's spread, officials confirmed Wednesday.

An 82-year-old woman tested positive at Nahan Medical College, marking the first case in this resurgence. As a response, the state government issued advisories to medical staff and the public.

Officials emphasized the importance of social distancing and urged vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, to adopt extra precautions as cases rise nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025