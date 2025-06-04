Himachal Pradesh Enforces Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Following a reported case of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, authorities have enforced mask mandates in hospitals to contain the virus's spread, officials confirmed Wednesday.

An 82-year-old woman tested positive at Nahan Medical College, marking the first case in this resurgence. As a response, the state government issued advisories to medical staff and the public.

Officials emphasized the importance of social distancing and urged vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, to adopt extra precautions as cases rise nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)