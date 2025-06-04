Himachal Pradesh Enforces Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Resurgence
Himachal Pradesh has reintroduced mask mandates in hospitals after a COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, amid a nationwide surge. The state government has also advised medical staff to prepare for COVID-19 management and urged vulnerable groups to practice strict social distancing measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Following a reported case of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, authorities have enforced mask mandates in hospitals to contain the virus's spread, officials confirmed Wednesday.
An 82-year-old woman tested positive at Nahan Medical College, marking the first case in this resurgence. As a response, the state government issued advisories to medical staff and the public.
Officials emphasized the importance of social distancing and urged vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, to adopt extra precautions as cases rise nationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 COVID-19-linked deaths in Maharashtra since January, 52 patients under treatment
Covid-19 Cases Surge in Puducherry: Health Department on High Alert
Delhi Gears Up: Health Department Issues Covid Advisory
Delhi govt verifying details of COVID-19 cases to determine if patients are residents of city or have travel history: Singh.
Four patients with fever, cough test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad: Official.