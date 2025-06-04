Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Anti-Cancer Drug Racket

Delhi Police dismantled a network selling counterfeit anti-cancer drugs, arresting six men who exploited social media to target patients with fake medications at reduced prices. These drugs, including Opdivo and Keytruda, were sourced illegally and sold without prescriptions, leading to multiple arrests and large seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:20 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Anti-Cancer Drug Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated network involved in selling counterfeit anti-cancer drugs, leading to the arrest of six individuals. The accused targeted victims on social media with fake offerings of costly medicines at significant discounts, as disclosed by a law enforcement official on Wednesday.

The perpetrators, namely Neeraj Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dhanesh Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar, Rohit Bhatti, and Jyoti Grover, were reported to lure cancer patients through online platforms, offering expensive medications such as Opdivo, Keytruda, Erbitux, and Lenvima without proper authorization. The suspects obtained these drugs from dubious sources at lower prices, selling them without valid prescriptions or documentation.

The investigation revealed that the counterfeit drugs were marketed at significantly reduced prices, ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000, compared to legitimate costs upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh. Law enforcement conducted raids in regions such as Laxmi Nagar, Budh Vihar, and Chandni Chowk, leading to substantial seizures of counterfeit medicines. Authorities are currently tracing potential victims possibly administered these fake drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025