Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Anti-Cancer Drug Racket

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated network involved in selling counterfeit anti-cancer drugs, leading to the arrest of six individuals. The accused targeted victims on social media with fake offerings of costly medicines at significant discounts, as disclosed by a law enforcement official on Wednesday.

The perpetrators, namely Neeraj Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dhanesh Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar, Rohit Bhatti, and Jyoti Grover, were reported to lure cancer patients through online platforms, offering expensive medications such as Opdivo, Keytruda, Erbitux, and Lenvima without proper authorization. The suspects obtained these drugs from dubious sources at lower prices, selling them without valid prescriptions or documentation.

The investigation revealed that the counterfeit drugs were marketed at significantly reduced prices, ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000, compared to legitimate costs upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh. Law enforcement conducted raids in regions such as Laxmi Nagar, Budh Vihar, and Chandni Chowk, leading to substantial seizures of counterfeit medicines. Authorities are currently tracing potential victims possibly administered these fake drugs.

