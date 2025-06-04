Tragic Loss: Depression Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh
A 28-year-old woman named Shalvi Gupta died by suicide in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, by setting herself on fire. Police suspect her depression as the trigger. A suicide note cited her prolonged illness for her decision. Authorities initiated further investigations, and the body was sent for post-mortem.
In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to suicide, reportedly due to depression. The woman, identified as Shalvi Gupta, set herself on fire on her home's rooftop, police confirmed.
The event unfolded late Tuesday night in Maudaha town. Shalvi had been receiving treatment for depression, and according to a suicide note found at the scene, her persistent illness drove her to this extreme measure, informed SHO Umesh Singh.
Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, added Singh. This incident underscores the urgent need for mental health awareness and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
