Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Depression Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh

A 28-year-old woman named Shalvi Gupta died by suicide in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, by setting herself on fire. Police suspect her depression as the trigger. A suicide note cited her prolonged illness for her decision. Authorities initiated further investigations, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:14 IST
Tragic Loss: Depression Claims Young Life in Uttar Pradesh
Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to suicide, reportedly due to depression. The woman, identified as Shalvi Gupta, set herself on fire on her home's rooftop, police confirmed.

The event unfolded late Tuesday night in Maudaha town. Shalvi had been receiving treatment for depression, and according to a suicide note found at the scene, her persistent illness drove her to this extreme measure, informed SHO Umesh Singh.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, added Singh. This incident underscores the urgent need for mental health awareness and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025