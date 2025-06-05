Left Menu

Thane Tackles New COVID-19 Cases with Efficient Measures

Thane reported four new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 130 since the latest wave began. Most patients recovered after home isolation, with one recent death. Currently, 12 are hospitalized in stable condition, while 25 more are quarantined at home, the civic body reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thane, a city striving to curb the spread of COVID-19, reported four new cases on Wednesday, increasing the total count to 130 amidst the ongoing wave of infections.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) revealed in a recent release that the city has faced only one coronavirus-related fatality in recent times.

Most of those infected have successfully completed their mandatory home isolation, indicating a positive recovery trend. Currently, 12 individuals are hospitalized and are reportedly in stable condition, while another 25 are maintaining home quarantine, according to TMC's statement.

