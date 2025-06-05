Thane Tackles New COVID-19 Cases with Efficient Measures

Thane, a city striving to curb the spread of COVID-19, reported four new cases on Wednesday, increasing the total count to 130 amidst the ongoing wave of infections.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) revealed in a recent release that the city has faced only one coronavirus-related fatality in recent times.

Most of those infected have successfully completed their mandatory home isolation, indicating a positive recovery trend. Currently, 12 individuals are hospitalized and are reportedly in stable condition, while another 25 are maintaining home quarantine, according to TMC's statement.